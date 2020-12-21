80 die as corona hunts for more

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of active COVID-19 cases Sunday reached 40,553 with 2,615 more people testing positive and 2,904 walking back home fully recovered during the last 24 hours.

Eighty corona patients – of whom 68 were under treatment in hospital and 12 in their respective homes or quarantines – died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 80 deaths during last 24 hours, 44 patients died on the ventilator. No affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while 272 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 46 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas with 40 percent in Rawalpindi, 41 percent in Abbottabad, 58 percent in Peshawar and 38 percent in Multan.

Around 37,206 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,372 in Sindh, 14,622 in Punjab, 5,488 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,403 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 428 in Balochistan, 412 in GB, and 481 in AJK.

Around 407,405 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 457,288 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 7,961, Balochistan 17,909, GB 4,822, ICT 36,117, KP 54,948, Punjab 131,428 and Sindh 204,103.

About 9,330 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,319 in Sindh, 3,604 in Punjab, 1,536 in KP, 389 in ICT, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 204 in AJK.

A total of 6,301,341 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,891 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.