close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

Gas loadshedding

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2020

PAKPATTAN: People have shown concern over gas loadshedding in the city here. The people expressed deep concern over the issue and said that they were facing problems due to gas loadshedding in their localities. The women said that they face problems while cooking food especially at the time of breakfast for their children in the morning time.

Latest News

More From Pakistan