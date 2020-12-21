Kaira inaugurates tree plantation campaign

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign here. Talking to media, he said that world was facing many challenges and environmental problems were one of them. If we do not launch measures to address the issue, then we would not be able to provide better and healthy environment to out next generations, he added. He told that the team which was planting trees in the city was doing its best to divert the attention of the youth towards positive activities, he maintained. Later, Kaira visited Mohallah Karimpura at the residence of PPP worker Syed Zafar Hussain Shah and condoled with him over the death of his mother. He also condoled with Nadeem Siddiqui over the death of his aunt. PPP City president Malik Shafique Amjad, general secretary Haji Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi and Sheikh Khalid Mahmood were also present.