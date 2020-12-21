PM took effective decisions in dealing with corona: Shahbaz Gill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken effective decisions while dealing with coronavirus in the country. In a statement Sunday, the special assistant said opposing the step of opening industrial sector amid COVID-19 pandemic was equivalent to opposing the economic development. Opposition parties will go to any extent to protect their looted money, he added. He further said there will be no compromise on country’s progress.