Misuse of blasphemy laws halts: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Middle East and Muslim Countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday said the government was pursuing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions to address the issues of minorities and his office was being used as Special Coordination Center to resolve their issues.

Talking to visiting delegates of Christian community here, Ashrafi said no complaint of forced conversions had been reported in the country during the last two months.

“With joint efforts of Ulema-Mashaikh and lawyers, instances relating to misuse of blasphemy laws witnessed a halt in the country,” he said.

Ashrafi urged all sections of the society to play their role in make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country. He said the leadership of Christian Community had assured the government of implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during the Christmas festivities. He urged the world leadership, including the US, the UK and European countries, not to be misled by the false propaganda made against Pakistan on account of religious freedom. He said minorities in Pakistan had all the rights as defined in the laws and Constitution of Pakistan and no one could seize their rights and privileges. He said the struggle and endeavours made by minorities in making of Pakistan could not be forgotten and any hateful content and material aimed at making anarchy and chaos in the country will not be tolerated.