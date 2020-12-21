Govt fully believes in press freedom: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz said the government fully believed in press freedom, rejecting the reports that the media was being pressurised in the country. He made these remarks Sunday on his twitter account while rubbishing a senior journalist“We have absolute faith in fundamental, constitutional and legal right of freedom of expression,” he added. He said the government had neither issued a media advice to any newspaper or TV channel, nor it put any kind of pressure on them. Criticism on government was being taken positively, he further added.