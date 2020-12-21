Labourer dies in roof collapse

LAHORE:A 45-year-old labourer died when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in the Sabzazar area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Amin, a resident of Bakarmandi, Lahore. The roof of the second floor of the house collapsed in the Al-Hafiz Town area of Sabzazar, as a result of which, the laboruer on the roof was buried under the rubble. Rescue teams removed his body from the debris and shifted it to morgue.

cops manhandled: A woman and a man manhandled cops in the Defence B area on Sunday. The woman (K) hurled abuses at the cops, slapped and punched them. Police said that the woman and her accomplice were under the influence. The CCPO Lahore has directed the Defence Circle ASP to submit a report in this regard. Despite being insulted and tortured by the woman, the constable showed patience, the CCPO said, adding that those who tortured the constable would be prosecuted according to the law.

Man kills brother: A man gunned down his brother in the North Cantt police area on Sunday, following a domestic issue. Accused Rehmat Khan opened fire on his own brother Yousuf over a domestic issue and killed him. The accused fled from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.