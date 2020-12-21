PFA seals three abattoirs, other outlets

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams sealed three slaughterhouses, a food factory, a food caterer and a Paan shop over non-compliance.

The operation was carried out on Saturday night, officials said adding the PFA teams raided Noor Dera Slaughterhouse for storing and selling unhygienic meat. Likewise, in the Ghoray Shah area, the teams sealed other two slaughterhouses for non-compliance of food safety rules. The meat was taken into custody and discarded according to rules & regulations.

Moreover, the teams sealed Waheed Desi Food Factory for using unhygienic chemicals and food colour for the preparation of various products. The premises and food production area were also swarming with insects, told PFA DG Rafaqat Ali Niswana.

For ignoring the PFA instructions for improvement, Jhoolay Laal Pakwaan Centre in Ravi Town and Bhola Paan Shop in Kasur were sealed for selling banned Gutka, said PFA DG. Citizens are encouraged to report adulteration and other crimes related to food business as a shared responsibility, he maintained.