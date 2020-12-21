PDM to submit resignations as per schedule: PML-N

LAHORE:PDM will announce the date of long march on the given date while resignations of opposition parties will also be submitted to party leaderships as per schedule.

This was stated by PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement here Sunday. She said if there was a long march, then the government will go home. She said that PDM would give the final date of long march after 31 January, 2021. “The chief minister has collected wealth for his next five generations just in two and a half years,” she alleged, adding the nation would not allow him to digest the looted wealth.