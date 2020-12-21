COVID-19 claims 46 lives in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 46 COVID-19 patients died, while 722 new cases were reported on Sunday in the province. According to the record shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 131,428 while the total number of deaths had been recorded 3,604 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 407 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, two in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, 55 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, one in Jhelum, six in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Hafizabad, four in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat, 33 in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang, 19 in Multan, three in Lodhran, one in Vehari, two in Khanewal, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Chiniot, 20 in Sargodha, nine in Mianwali, nine in Khushab, 11 in Bhakkar, one in Layyah, 38 in Bahawalpur, 24 in Bahawalnagar, four in Muzaffargarh, 10 in Rahimyar Khan, 22 in Okara, four in Pakpattan and 10 cases were reported in Sahiwal District during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,285,030 tests so far while 119,897 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds have been reserved for the COVID-19 patients in which 3,786 beds are equipped with oxygen facility among which 524 beds are occupied and the rest are vacant. The Punjab Health Department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 332 are in use while 337 ventilators are spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged upon the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.