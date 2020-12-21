Benefit of cut in vegetable rates not reaching consumers

LAHORE:The prices of almost all seasonal vegetables have been further reduced as the supplies are firming up but the benefit of the lowering rates is reaching the consumers due to weak governance by the provincial government. The provincial minister for industries and trade holds weekly meetings to control price hike and expresses his anger on the issue of overcharging. But the administration is giving a deaf year to the anger of the minister and ignores the instructions issued to it for stopping overcharging for daily-used items.

The situation has exposed the administration’s seriousness towards the instructions and orders of the elected representatives and ministers. On the other hand, parliamentarians are being criticised for the incompetence of the administrative failure and lethargic attitude of officials towards the basic civic issues.

The officially-fixed price of live chicken was Rs208 per kg but it was sold at Rs230 per kg. The price of chicken meat was fixed at Rs302 per kg but sold at Rs350 to Rs380 per kg. The price of potato, soft skin new A-grade, was further reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, B-grade at Rs 35 to 37 per kg, but mixed quality potato was sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade price was fixed at Rs36 to Rs38 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to Rs34 per kg, B and C grade mixed potato was sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of tomato, A-grade, rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to Rs95 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs140 kg. B-grade tomato rate was fixed at Rs80 to Rs85 per kg, and C-grade at Rs70 to Rs75 per kg, but B and C quality mixed tomato was sold at Rs100 per kg while in Sahulat bazaars A, B and C grade mixed tomato was sold at Rs95 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was decreased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs260 to Rs265 per kg, but it was sold at Rs 300 to Rs320 per kg. Garlic, Chinese, price was reduced by Rs 5 per kg and fixed at Rs185 to Rs190 per kg, but sold at Rs200 to Rs240 per kg.

Ginger, Thai, price was decreased by Rs30 per kg and fixed at Rs640 to Rs650 per kg, but sold at Rs800 to Rs1000 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to Rs83 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Spinach of farm rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, and the rate of local variety was raised by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs 27 to Rs 29 per kg, both sold at Rs40 per kg.

Zucchini of farm price was decreased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini long rate was fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of lemon, Chinese, was raised by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs 55 to Rs57 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg. Lady finger price was further raised by Rs27 per kg and fixed at Rs180 to Rs187 per kg, but it was not sold. The rates of both luffa and arum were fixed at Rs95 to Rs99 per kg, but both were not sold.

Green chili, A-grade, price was decreased by Rs47 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade rate fixed at Rs115 to Rs120 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs13 per kg and fixed at Rs77 to Rs80 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs160 per kg.

The price of cauliflower was raised by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs27 to Rs29 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg, and cabbage rate was fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg, but sold at Rs50 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs Rs62 to Rs64 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Carrot, Chinese, price was fixed at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg, but it was not available. Carrot, local, rate was fixed at Rs40 to Rs42 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs50 per kg.

Coriander price was increased by Rs8 per bundle and fixed at Rs15 to Rs20 per bundle, but sold at Rs 30 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) rate was fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but sold for up to Rs60 per kg. Turnip rate was reduced by Rs3 per kg, and fixed at Rs 22 to Rs24 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

Radish rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, but sold at Rs20 to Rs30 per kg. Beetroot rate was fixed at Rs35 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg. Mongray price was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to Rs67 per kg, but sold at Rs100 per kg.

The rate of mustard leaves was raised by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg, but sold at Rs40 per kg. Sweet potato rate was raised by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs46 to Rs48 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs 45 to Rs130 per kg. B-grade apple was sold at Rs60 to Rs90 per kg, and A grade at Rs130 to Rs180 per kg.

The price of Banana, A-category, was fixed at Rs75 to Rs78 per dozen, but sold at Rs 140 per dozen. B-category banana rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per dozen, but mixed quality banana was sold at Rs70 to Rs80 per dozen. C-category banana rate was fixed at Rs 38 to Rs40 per dozen, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per dozen.

Papaya rate was fixed at Rs135 to Rs140 per kg, but sold at Rs160 to Rs200 per kg. Grape fruit price was fixed at Rs13 to Rs14 per piece, and sold at Rs10 to Rs15 per piece. Grapes, gola, rate was fixed at Rs175 to Rs180 per kg, but sold at Rs240 per kg.

The price of pomegranate, local, was not fixed and it was sold at Rs250 per kg. Pomegranate, Bedana, rate was fixed at Rs350 to Rs360 per kg, but sold at Rs500 per kg. Kandhari pomegranate rate was raised by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs205 to Rs210 per kg, but sold at Rs160 to Rs280 per kg. Pomegranate, Daneaydar, rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and was fixed at Rs200 to Rs205 per kg, but sold at Rs250 to Rs300 per kg.

Guava, A grade, price was fixed at Rs84 to Rs87 per kg, B-grade at RS60 to Rs62 per kg, but mixed quality guava was sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Waternut rate was fixed at Rs73 to Rs76 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Musami price was fixed at Rs57 to Rs87 per dozen, but sold at Rs70 to Rs120 per dozen.

Kinow rate was fixed at Rs45 to Rs78 per dozen, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per dozen.

Friuter rate was fixed Rs55 to Rs78 per dozen, but sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per dozen.