Issuance of marriage certificates to minorities in Islamabad on the cards

Islamabad : The minorities, especially Christians living in the federal capital will be able to register their marriages at union council levels.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in that regard had appointed assistant director local government and rural development/ chairman of Arbitration Council to act as an authorised officer.

According to a notification, issued by Chief Commissioner Office, the authorised officer was asked to complete all codal formalities to start registration/issuance of Christian marriage certificates on NADRA Registration Management System (CRMS) format in rural areas of ICT through union councils on the same analogy of Muslim marriages.

The authorised person will also draft a fresh MoU for a new design of revised proposal/procedure/ contract of Christian/minorities marriage registration by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to best accommodate the minorities, read the notification.

Religious minority communities in Islamabad were facing several challenges as their marriages are not registered at their union councils.

Recently, the issue was taken up in the National Assembly by local MNA Ali Nawaz Awan through a calling attention notice.