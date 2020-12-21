Christmas fever grips Islooites despite COVID-19

Islamabad :Christian community’s celebration spirit for Christmas could not be dampened amid the second wave of COVID-19 although it has altered the way of celebrations in Pakistan too like the rest of the world.

The members of the Christian community have been finalising their preparations to observe this grand occasion in a befitting manner as the countdown has begun for the festival to commence with only three days left.

Although most of the celebrations of this important festivity will go on digitally across the world due to the second wave of pandemic but still the Christian community was preparing for the event with following precautionary measures to remain safe from the virus.

The grand festival of the Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities through obeying the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival included the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts that add colour to the festivity.

All young and old were visiting weekly bazaars and markets of the federal capital to shop for themselves and their loved ones while youth looks more interested in decorating the Christmas tree and buying Christmas cards and gifts to show their love to their family and friends.

Sarah Masih, a young girl said, “We cannot leave our celebrations due to the pandemic as this occasion are very special for us. We will pray for the protection of the whole humanity on this special occasion.”

On this occasion, we should follow the philosophy of Jesus Christ which is based on love, brotherhood, peace, and harmony to create a peaceful society and end hatred, prejudices, and extremism, she said while talking to this agency.

Aasiya, another young girl said, “I have finalised my preparations for celebrating this year’s Christmas festival with my family.