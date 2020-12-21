Trendy face masks in vogue during pandemic

Islamabad : The trend of wearing fashionable masks matched with the dresses has been gaining popularity among the majority of women during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the face masks have become an essential item of daily use for all to remain safe from the deadly virus, women consider wearing an ordinary routine face mask with their colourful dresses as an awkward thing and have started opting for trendy masks matched with their attire.

“Face masks available at the medical stores are mostly of white or blue colour and wearing such masks with colourful dresses on the daily basis gives a monotonous look and spoils the excitement of even wearing new and fancy dresses,” Fatima Shahid, a young girl at a marriage ceremony said.

Talking to this agency, she said, “I have given extra clothes pieces of different colours to my tailor to stitch face masks which I can use in matching with my dresses.”

However, “On occasions like marriage ceremonies and parties, I prefer to wear embellished face masks, not simple ones,” she added.

Anum, a working woman said, “It is better to use a mask which can be washed properly, sanitised and reused.