Clarification

Islamabad: It is to clarify that the name of former chief minister, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan included in the list of candidates for the election of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad’s mayor seat has been mistakenly included in a story with headline ‘12 in race for Islamabad mayor seat’ published by ‘The News’ on December 20, 2020.