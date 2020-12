Rs6 to 7 billion required to clear built up property in G-14

Islamabad : Federal Government Housing Employees Authority (FGEHA) requires around Rs6 to 7 billion to clear Built-Up Property (BUPs) dues in Sector G-14/1, 2, and 3.

The Award of BUPs in G-14/1, 2 was yet to be made for which survey of the BUPs is going on, however, Rs1.889 billion has been awarded as compensation for 529 BUPs in G-14/3 by the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) office ICT, Islamabad, an official told this agency.

He said the award of land in Sector G-14/4 Islamabad was announced in 1995 at the rate of Rs230, 000 per kanal for a total of 1,459 kanals of land.

The sector was now developed and allottees were residing therein.

The land falling in Sector G-14/1, 2, and 3 was announced in 2005 at the rate of Rs590, 000 per kanal for total land of 4,820 kanals, the official added.

He said the amount was transferred to the LAC office ICT, which has been accordingly paid to the respective owners of the land, adding that the number of provisionally handed over plots to the respective allottees in sector G-14/2 &3 Islamabad was 999. The official said that due to COVID-19 the development of sector G-14 was stalled in the months of March, April and has been resumed in the month of May 2020. Giving details of the project, he said the housing scheme Phase-IV was launched in 2004 in sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 Islamabad.

The development work of sub-sector G-14/1, 2 and 3 was awarded in 2012. He said that rehabilitation and infrastructure development works of Sector G-14/4, Islamabad have also been awarded and work was in progress with full swing.

FGEHA was trying its best to complete the said works in 2020. In Sector G-14/1, the survey of BUPs is going on.

However, in some areas of Sub-Sector G-14/1, access is not being granted to survey teams by the local residents of the area.

Hence, the assessment of BUPs has been completed through GIS technology, he added.

The official said that after payment to the affected people, the area would be got vacated. As the sub-sector G-14/1 was densely occupied, therefore, a considerable time period was required for vacation and subsequent development.