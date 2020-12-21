COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, another 276 test positive

Rawalpindi : The second wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 the outbreak that hit Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder has started losing intensity to a significant extent as in the last one week, the average number of patients tested positive from the region per day has dropped down to 294 that was slightly over 492 in the previous one month, from November 13 to December 13.

In the last week, as many as 2,058 new patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi at an average of around 294 cases per day. In the previous 30 days, from November 13 to December 13, as many as 14,761 new cases were added to the dashboards of the federal capital and Rawalpindi making an average of 492 confirmed cases reported per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the virus claimed as many as five more lives from the region while as many as 276 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 47,500 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 892 have lost their lives. On Sunday, there were a total of 6,518 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district combined while on December 13, the number of active cases was 7,280.

In the last 24 hours, one patient died of the disease in the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 389 while another 212 confirmed cases have been reported taking the tally to 36,117 of which 30,136 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 5592 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi, another four patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 from the district to 503. As many as 64 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district on Sunday taking the tally to 11,383 of which 9,954 have been discharged after treatment.

Of 926 active cases of the illness from the district, as many as 108 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 818 on Sunday.