Tribute paid to late poet in Karak

KARAK: Rich tribute was paid to late poet professor Zafar Tanha Khattak here on Sunday on the occasion of his first death anniversary held at his native town Isak Chouontra here on Sunday.

A book on the life and work of the late poet titled ‘Professor Zafar Tanha: Faqeer Khushnawa’ was also launched.

A large number of poets, literary personalities and people of all walks of life attended the function to pay tribute to Professor Zafar Tanha who had passed away last year ago after battling cancer. The book on the life and work of Professor Zafar Tenha was written by eminent poets and literary personalities Professor Qudratullah Khattak and Shakoor Jan Khattak.

The speakers paid rich tribute to Zafar Tanha for his contribution to Pashto literature. They said that the late poet was equally popular among the old and new generation. The speakers said that he was a man of character and his services would be remembered for the years to come.

They said that Professor Zafar Tanha was not present among them but his legacy of thoughts would live forever, therefore, physical death remained meaningless as he had left behind a legacy of thoughts.