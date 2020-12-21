Nowshera, Bannu press clubs get new office-bearers

NOWSHERA/BANNU: The election for the new office-bearers of the Nowshera and Bannu press clubs were held on Sunday.

A senior journalist, Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha, and Shahenshah were elected president and general secretary of the Nowshera Press Club, respectively. Zahoor Ahmad was elected

vice-president, Muhammad Shahid finance secretary, Wajid Ali joint secretary, Bakht Bisyar office-secretary.

Similarly, Qaseem Shah, Nisar Ahmad Khan, Fida Muhammad, Tajmir Shah, Fahimur Rahman and Khalid Nazir were elected members of the governing body.

It may be mentioned here that a senior journalist Mushtaq Paracha was requested by the members to head the press club which was facing extreme financial crisis as the federal and KP governments did not release any grant to the club in the last three years.

Mushtaq Paracha accepted the offer to become the press club president. No other candidate filed papers for contesting the seat and thus he was declared president of the club unanimously.

After his election, Mushtaq Paracha thanked the former presidents Jehanzeb Khattak and Noorul Haq for their cooperation. He vowed to serve the community and resolve all the problems as he had served the forum in the past as well and knew how to deal with things.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Alam Khan was elected as president of the Bannu Press Club for the fifth consecutive time. Muhammad Nauman was elected general secretary, Abdul Manan Adil, patron-in-chief, Umar Diyaz Khan senior vice-president, Muhammad Sohail Khan vice-president, Karimullah Khan Mahsud, senior vice-president-I, Ihsanullah Khan joint secretary, Muhammad Naseeb Zahid Wazir finance secretary, Mahboobur Rahman press secretary and Muhammad Waseem coordination secretary.