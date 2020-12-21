Govt to provide basic amenities to people: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said the government was committed to providing basic amenities of life to people according to the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI.

He was talking to a delegation from KP Assembly constituency PK-48 in Mardan here.

Member Provincial Assembly from the constituency Malik Shaukat Ali led the delegation, said an official handout.

Matters relating to the public welfare schemes and problems faced by the masses were discussed.

The chief minister said he believed in the development of all areas of the province.

He said schemes for the revamp of all the hospitals at the district level and provision of the required staff and equipment was being executed to facilitate the public.

Mahmood Khan added that work is in progress on a scheme worth Rs1.5 billion for the revamping the Mardan hospitals and capacity building of the staff which would be completed by June next year.

On the demand of the delegation, the chief minister announced the construction of roads in the constituency.

He directed the officials concerned to prepare PC-1 of the schemes and submit the same for approval.