Bara elders say no to PTM meeting

BARA: Elders of all tribes belonging to Bara rejected the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) grand meeting in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference in Khyber Press Club at Bara, the elders including Khanzada Afridi, Jehangeer Afridi, Ghalib Khan and others said that the

Bara elders would not allow PTM to hold their congregation in the area. They said the government had restored peace after a decade of militancy in Bara subdivision.

“The tribal people’s infrastructure including homes, hujras and markets were destroyed in the prolonged militancy,” they said, adding the tribal people do not allow PTM grand meetings at any cost in Khyber district now.

They said the tribal people had rendered sacrifices against the militants for the sake of the country.

The speakers added that thousands of tribesmen and security forces had been martyred in the fight against militants for defending their country.