Cold, dry weather predicted

ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts during the next twelve hours.
Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning hours while frost likely to occur in Potohar region including few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. Rain with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.