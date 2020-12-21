Three factories sealed for using gas illegally

KARAK: Three factories in Paris were sealed in Niazi area in Karak tehsil on Sunday for using gas illegally.

In a joint operation, the Karak police and officials of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited raided the factories and found that they were using gas through illegal connections.

They suspended the gas supply to the factories and seized the equipment.

The owners of the factories managed to escape before the operation and FIRs were registered against them. On the occasion, the district administration

officials resolved to continue crackdown against the illegal gas connections and claimed that the gas theft by the factories have created low gas pressure issues for domestic consumers.

They said the gas pressure of the domestic consumers would improve when the illegal gas connections were disconnected. There was no shortage of gas in the district but its misuse has created low gas pressure issues for domestic consumers which would be resolved soon, the officials added.