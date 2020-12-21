Foreign team visits Takht-i-Bhai historical sites

PESHAWAR: A group of foreign delegation comprising of diplomats and non-diplomats from Japan, Netherland, UK and Germany on Sunday visited the World Heritage site Takht-i-Bhai in Mardan district.

The diplomatic delegation visited ruins and were briefed about historic Gandhara remains. The officials of Directorate of Archeology gave a detailed briefing on the historical significance of archeology. The delegation was informed that now Takht-e-Bhai ruins became a part of world heritage list and considered one of most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.