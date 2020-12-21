close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 21, 2020

Foreign team visits Takht-i-Bhai historical sites

Peshawar

A
APP
December 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: A group of foreign delegation comprising of diplomats and non-diplomats from Japan, Netherland, UK and Germany on Sunday visited the World Heritage site Takht-i-Bhai in Mardan district.

The diplomatic delegation visited ruins and were briefed about historic Gandhara remains. The officials of Directorate of Archeology gave a detailed briefing on the historical significance of archeology. The delegation was informed that now Takht-e-Bhai ruins became a part of world heritage list and considered one of most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.

Latest News

More From Peshawar