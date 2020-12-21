Educationist killed over property dispute in Batkhela

BATKHELA: A note educationist was killed over property dispute in Alladhand Pichan area in the district on Sunday.

The Malakand Levies said that Professor Zor Zamin Khan and Fatih Rahman exchanged harsh words over a property dispute.

The dispute later took an ugly turn when the two parties traded fire in which Professor Zor Zamin Khan sustained critical injuries.

He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused managed to flee from the scene. The Alladhand Police Station have registered the report and started an investigation.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of levies rushed to the spot and launched search operation for the accused in the nearby hill to arrest him. However, there was no report about the arrest of the accused.