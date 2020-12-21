‘Incapable’ PTI rulers scared of PDM popularity: PPP leaders

TAKHTBHAI: Spokesperson for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Senator Rubina Khalid said on Sunday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement was a reality and the incumbent incompetent rulers were scared of its popularity.

“The PDM is a strong force of united 11 opposition parties and the PPP would follow its all decisions in letter and spirit for the sake of restoration of true democracy in the country,” the senator told media during her visit to Jewar here to condole death of Sardar Khan, the father of PPP and social media activist Nadir Khan.

Former nazim and PPP activist Javed Iqbal Mohmand, Sajid Paindakhel, Halimur Rahman Khilji and others were also present on the occasion.

Rubina Khalid said that PDM was now a people’s movement and the successful public meetings in Peshawar, Multan, Lahore and elsewhere in the country had frightened the selected rulers.

She alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fake government in a bid to hide its failure was indulged in media trials of opposition parties and levelling baseless allegations against its leaders.

The nation, she added, would soon get rid of incapable rulers, who had ruined the country’s economy through flawed policies.

The senator vowed that the PPP leaders, workers and activists would fully participate in the PDM public meeting to be held on December 23 in Mardan.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former minister Rahimdad Khan has said that the PDM power shows had frightened ‘selected’ rulers

“This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of essential commodities, medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” Rahimdad told reporters at Hathian House here.

He said the PPP workers and supporters would fully participate in the PDM upcoming public meeting to send this fake government home.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country, and his government is worse than a dictatorship,” he believed. He said that the PPP was one of PDM 11 opposition parties and its leadership, workers and supporters would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of true democracy and the nation.

The ex-minister said the PDM power show in Mardan would be historic as the opposition parties had made all arrangements to make it a success.