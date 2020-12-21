Sindh, Northern, KP register victories in Pakistan Cup

KARACHI: Sindh, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday registered victories in the third round of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament 2020-21 for Second XI here at different venues.

At KCCA Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a 126-run win over Balochistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 262 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 53 off 88 balls (four fours, one six). Mehran Ibrahim contributed 50 off 59 balls (four fours). Ashfaq Ahmed scored 49 runs. Zainullah took three wickets for 55.

In reply, Balochistan were rolled over for 136 runs in 34.5 overs. Abdul Rehman Muzammil top-scored with 53 off 81 balls (three fours, one six). No other batsman offered any sustained resistance against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowling attack. Maaz Sadaqat took three wickets for 21, while Asad Afridi took two for eight in 2.5 overs.

At TMC Ground, Northern defeated Southern Punjab by just one wicket. Southern Punjab were bowled out for 203 in 45 overs after being put into bat. Opener Mukhtar Ahmed top-scored with 99 runs (11 fours, one six). Waqar Hussain scored 55 runs, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to get going. Pacer Aamer Jamal with five wickets for 37 runs was the pick of the bowlers. Aamer’s new ball partner Salman Irshad took two wickets.

Northern achieved the target in 49.2 overs after losing nine wickets. Umar Waheed top-scored with 72 off 77 balls (four fours, one six). Shoaib Ahmed contributed 30 runs. Mohammad Junaid took three wickets and Ahsan Baig two.

At NBP Sports Complex, Sindh defeated Central Punjab by two runs.

Sindh posted 220-8 with middle-order batsman Rameez Aziz scoring unbeaten 74 off 91 balls with five fours. Opener Jahanzaib Sultan contributed 35. Off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman Junior took three wickets for 34, while Raza Ali Dar took two wickets for 31.

Central Punjab were bowled out for 218 runs in 49.4 overs. Raza Ali Dar scored 79 off 101 balls (three fours, three sixes), while Sohaibullah scored 30 off 31 balls. Saad Khan and Ammad Alam took two wickets apiece.