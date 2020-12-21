Master Paints edge Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh to win Hamadan Polo Cup

LAHORE: Master Paints defeated Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh by 9-7 in the final to win Hamadan Polo Cup at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Marcos Panelo emerged as the most valuable player of the tournament and the best player of the final with a classic contribution of five goals while his teammates Farooq Amin Sufi and Bilal Haye also played superb polo and converted three and one goal, respectively.

For the losing side, Mannuel Carranza smashed six goals, while Sufi Muhammad Amir struck one goal. The best pony of the tournament award was won by Farooq Amin Sufi's pony Cueva.

Meanwhile, Barry's won the third position as they routed Diamond Paints/FG Polo with a score of 7-3. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the top scorer from the winning side with a contribution of four goals while Leena Barry converted two goals and Ernesto Trotz one goal. Tom Brodie struck all the three goals from the losing side. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar graced the occasion as chief guest.