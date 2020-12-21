Warrior’s Call wins Dominator Cup

LAHORE: Warrior’s Call won the Dominator Cup here during the 16th day winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Seven of the eight races were won by the favourites. The cup race, which was of two-year-old fillies and ponies, was won by Warrior’s call. The only major upset of the day came in the last race of the day in which Zandora surprised everyone.

Stella which was on fluke in the first race turned out to be the winner. Chan Punjabi, the favourite, was pushed to the second position and Golden Pound came third. Anmol One surprised everyone with a fourth position.

The second race was won by favourite Twenty-Twenty. Days Gone won the second position unexpectedly. Royal Ascot lived up to its billing and came third.

The third race saw the favourites switch places. Safdar Princess from its expected second slot jumped to the winner's position while Ask Me was second and the favourite Bright Bomber came third.

The fourth race was won by favourite Jalpana Prince. But Khabib's winning the second slot was a surprise. Chhota Dera took the third position.

The Dominator Cup was dominated by Warrior’s Call, followed by Mr Gondal and Hash Tag.

The sixth race of the day went entirely by the book which had favourite Famous One as the winner, Repunzal Beauty was second and Pockets was third.

The seventh race too finished in favour of favourite Innocent One. But Amazing Lips’ stride to second place was a surprise and so was Welldone Pakistan’s third position.

Miss World moved past favourite Loranzo, which was second, to win the eighth race and Dazzling settled for a third place. However, Wind Talker in a surprise run was fourth.