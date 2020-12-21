Amir wants an end to ‘yes sir culture’

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has criticised the current team management, and called for an end to what he called “yes boss culture”.

“This is not an emotional decision. I took this step after putting much thought into it,” said Amir in a video message uploaded on his YouTube account, referring to his recent decision to quit international cricket.

Amir recently announced he wished to retire due to “torture” and an environment created by the Pakistan team management that is “pushing him away”.

He said that his tiff with the PCB began when the fast bowler announced last year that he was retiring from Test cricket. “[Coach] Mickey knew at that time I was retiring from cricket and nobody had any reservations over it,” said Amir, adding that he had decided to stop playing Test cricket because his body could not take the workload.

The pacer said the current team management had been “putting people under the impression” that he had quit Test cricket because he wanted to play in different leagues and not for the country.

The fast bowler said that certain people in the team management were “trying to ruin his image”. He said that until recently, the PCB allowed its cricketers to only play two leagues. “Only recently have they started issuing three NOCs,” he said.

Amir said that he had been tolerating taunts by certain teammates for his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal of 2010. “See, not everyone has [the same] guts as I have. If I made a mistake, I came clean in front of everyone and apologised for it as well and faced this issue,” he said.

He said that he was “not weak” and if that had been the case, he would not have made a comeback after the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

“I came back and with Allah’s help bowled a very good spell at the Asia Cup and then became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the PSL. I also helped Pakistan win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017,” he said.

The fast bowler said he was part of the Pakistan T20 team that had secured the number 1 ranking for the past two years. “I was a part of that team,” he said. “I did not want to recount my achievements like this but this is for those who appear on TV or question my performance on their YouTube channels,” added the bowler.

Amir categorically denied having any problems with PCB CEO Wasim Khan or the board’s chairman Ehsan Mani. “I have reservations with the current team management,” he said. “This ‘yes boss, yes boss culture’ cannot be allowed to go on,” he added.

“In today’s world, everyone wants to be treated with respect,” he added.

The left-arm pacer asked detractors what they expected him to do, if not play in leagues, when they did not select him for the national team. He said that when not selected for the national team, every player tries to perform in leagues so he can make a comeback.

“How did Haris Rauf get into the national team? He performed in the Big Bash League and hence was selected for the national team,” said Amir.

He said that he was hurt when the PCB management didn’t even bother telling him that he hadn’t made it to the 35-player squad for the New Zealand tour. “If I wanted to play in leagues, I wouldn’t have spoken out against it [being left out of the team] on Twitter, but I did,” he said.

Amir said that it was high time that the “culture of silence and not speaking out against atrocities” by the management ended.

He thanked former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi for supporting him. “The entire team was on one side and did not want to play with me but Shahid bhai said, ‘Amir will play come what may’. I will always be thankful to these two,” he said.

The left-arm fast bowler said he never understood why some people had a problem when he was available to play for two formats of the game. “There are many players in the team who play only one format. They [team management] never had [any issues] with them and I never understood why. I was always available for two formats,” he said.

“Maybe this decision of mine will help these people who ruin the system of cricket in Pakistan learn a lesson,” said the pacer.