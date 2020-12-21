Shadab laments ‘repeated mistakes’ cost Pakistan T20 series

ISLAMABAD: Stand-in skipper Shadab Khan Sunday admitted that repeated mistakes by his team members in the second T20I against New Zealand have cost Pakistan the T20 series.

The hosts won the second T20I by nine wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

“During the powerplay overs, we continued to make the same mistakes time and again. When you lose three to four wickets in early powerplay then it is always difficult to post a good total. This had happened in the first T20 and the same occurred again in the second. We lost the match in the powerplay yet again.”

In a media talk from New Zealand, Shadab said the youngsters would have to learn quickly what is required in these conditions.

“For the youngsters, the series was a golden opportunity to show their worth. Unfortunately, they have failed to come up to the mark as they kept on repeating the same mistakes and never tried to learn from the first experience. If you get off to a poor start in the T20s, you lose 80 percent of the match straight away.”

Shadab was all praise for Mohammad Hafeez (99 not out), who played entertaining cricket during the second T20.

“He has set the standard for others to follow. His innings is the only positive we are taking with us from the second T20. We would definitely try to take along his spirited knock into the third T20. Hafeez has shown others how to bat and get runs as his innings was a brilliant one.”

Shadab added that Babar Azam’s absence should not be taken as an excuse for loss of the T20 series.

“Babar’s absence should not be taken as an excuse. Chances of injuries to the players are always there in the game of cricket. Team’s youngsters must have tried to fill the vacuum. I am still hopeful that they would come up with well-coordinated efforts in the last T20I.”