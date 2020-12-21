close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
AFP
December 21, 2020

Two more arrests in Austria

AFP
December 21, 2020

VIENNA: Austrian prosecutors said on Sunday that another two suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in the November 2 terrorist attack in Vienna. The two men -- one of whom is a 26-year-old Austrian of Afghan origin -- were arrested on Friday, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office told AFP. She declined to reveal the nationality of the other suspect.

