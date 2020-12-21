close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
AFP
December 21, 2020

Rare Christmas sales in Saudi Arabia

World

AFP
December 21, 2020

RIYADH: Christmas trees and glittery ornaments are for sale at a Saudi gift shop, a once unthinkable sight in the cradle of Islam where all public non-Muslim worship is banned.

In recent years, festive sales have gradually crept into the capital Riyadh, a sign of loosening social restrictions after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to steer the conservative Gulf kingdom towards an "open, moderate Islam".

"I didn’t ever imagine I’d see this" in Saudi Arabia, a Riyadh resident told AFP at the shop selling trees, Santa Claus outfits as well as tinsel, baubles and other ornaments. "I am surprised", said the resident, declining to be identified.

