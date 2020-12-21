close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 21, 2020

Thousands protest Lukashenko’s rule

World

AFP
December 21, 2020

Minsk: Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Belarus on Sunday as they sought to keep the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his contested re-election. In the capital Minsk, Lukashenko’s critics staged a number of scattered protests across the city, with some groups numbering a few dozen participants and others a few hundred.

Latest News

More From World