close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 21, 2020

Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq

World

AFP
December 21, 2020

Baghdad: A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. AFP reporters in the Iraqi capital’s east heard at least five booms, followed by whistling sounds.

A few moments later, they heard thunderous rapid-fire sounds and saw streams of red flares in the night sky, indicating the US embassy’s C-RAM rocket defence system had been activated. A security source told AFP at leat three rockets hit near the US diplomatic mission, while two others hit separate residential neighbourhoods.

Latest News

More From World