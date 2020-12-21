Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq

Baghdad: A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. AFP reporters in the Iraqi capital’s east heard at least five booms, followed by whistling sounds.

A few moments later, they heard thunderous rapid-fire sounds and saw streams of red flares in the night sky, indicating the US embassy’s C-RAM rocket defence system had been activated. A security source told AFP at leat three rockets hit near the US diplomatic mission, while two others hit separate residential neighbourhoods.