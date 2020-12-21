Thousands protest Lukashenko’s rule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Minsk: Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Belarus on Sunday as they sought to keep the pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his contested re-election. In the capital Minsk, Lukashenko’s critics staged a number of scattered protests across the city, with some groups numbering a few dozen participants and others a few hundred.