Putin hails Russia’s spies

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday hailed the country’s "courageous" spies as he visited the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service to mark its 100th birthday.

Putin, who has spent most of the coronavirus epidemic at his residences outside the Russian capital and on the Black Sea, visited the SVR headquarters in southern Moscow amid the controversy surrounding the work of the country’s security services. SVR, Russia’s external intelligence agency, which succeeded the First Chief Directorate of the KGB in 1991, marks its centenary on Sunday. But December 20 is also the day in Russia when the country fetes all members of the security services including those from the FSB domestic intelligence agency.

Speaking outside the SVR headquarters, Putin, himself a former KGB officer, thanked all those who protect Russia from "external and internal threats" and called them "reliable and courageous people."

"Efficient work of security bodies, which is governed by law and national interests, always was and will be exceptionally important for Russia," he said. "It’s one of the most important guarantees of the sovereign, democratic and independent development of our multinational society," Putin added.