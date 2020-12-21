PSP to go to court against federal, provincial govts for ‘violating constitution’

The Pak Sarzameen Party has decided to go to the court of law against continuous violations of the constitution allegedly by the federal and provincial governments.

The party’s chairman, Syed Mustafa Kamal, made this announcement while addressing a group of youths from District West, who joined the PSP on Saturday at the Pakistan House. He said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan held local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan, the Sindh government would be pressurised to conduct the elections to devolve the powers to the lowest level.

Kamal said that the followers of authoritarianism and dynastic politics manipulated the provisions of the constitution relentlessly in their battle for lust, power and resources, and to hold the national, provincial and Senate elections as per their will before or after the stipulated time frame in the constitution.

“But when it comes to the local bodies elections, the only way to devolve rights and resources to the public at the lowest level, incompetent and corrupt rulers become breathless,” he said. The PSP chief said it was unfortunate that every government in the country had violated the constitution by violating the rights of the people enshrined in the constitution, which was a clear violation of Article 6.

“What could be a more ambiguous and hypocritic policy of the Sindh government than that the chief minister of Sindh says that until an accurate census is held, the local bodies’ demarcation cannot be formed, while on the other hand, they are ready to hold immediate by-elections to the provincial and national assemblies in light of the same controversial census.”

He said that the incomplete 18th Constitutional Amendment had made the chief ministers dictators. “In Thar, children are dying of hunger every day. Inflation and unemployment have reached alarming levels.”

Pakistan was being governed by tyrants, incompetent, corrupt and insensitive rulers, but they should remember that the system of disbelief could work but the system of tyranny could not work, he said.

“The PSP will take the case of the people to the court as the PSP is the only political party of Pakistan which has a solution to the problems of the people, who have also realised this fact,” Kamal said.

He also demanded that the National Finance Commission be made conditional with the creation of provincial finance commission. “Also, powers and the resources should be devolved to lower levels so that public issues can be resolved at their doorsteps,” he said.