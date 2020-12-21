Two die in traffic accidents

Two people lost their lives in traffic accidents in the metropolis on Sunday. According to the Mauripur police, a teenage boy was killed in a road traffic accident on Hawkesbay Road. The body was taken to Karachi’s Civil Hospital.

The police said the deceased was yet to be identified and that the body had been moved to the hospital’s morgue. Separately, an elderly man died in a road traffic accident on Sharea Faisal where a vehicle ran him over.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased person had been identified as 75-year-old Mazhar Iqbal, son of Ali. The deceased was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him, police said, adding that a case had been registered against the unidentified driver who had fled the scene after the accident.