Five injured in explosion in flat near University Road

Five people, including a woman and minor girl, were injured on Sunday evening in an explosion at a residential apartment near University Road within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station.

Following the incident, ambulances from various welfare organisations reached the site and transported the casualties to hospital for treatment. A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including the Rangers and police, also reached the site and inquired into the incident.

Quoting the initial investigations, police said the explosion occurred at a flat on the third floor of a residential apartment. As a result, five people, including a woman and a minor girl, were injured.

The injured were initially transported to a hospital nearby and later shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the flat where the explosion occurred had been vacant for about six months and the explosion occurred when a real estate agent, Rauf, took a family interested in buying the flat there. As Rauf switched the switch of a light on, the explosion occurred with a loud bang.

Experts of the bomb disposal squad also reached the place. According to their initial report, the explosion occurred due to a short circuit as well as the fact that the house was filled with gas that had leaked from the geyser.

The injured persons included the real estate agent, neighbour Jabbar, Zainab, Abdul Qadir and a minor girl. The explosion also damaged the third and fourth floors of the building. Further investigations are under way.