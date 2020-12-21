14 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh, another 737 infected

Covid-19 has claimed 14 more lives during last 24 hours in Sindh, raising the death toll in the province to 3,333. In the meantime, 845 remained admitted to various hospitals, of whom the condition of 743 was serious and 77 of them were on life support.

“In addition to 14 deaths, 737 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 9,322 samples were tested,” Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday in his daily report on the Covid-19 situation in the province.

The CM said that with 14 more patients dying during last 24 hours, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh was 1.6 per cent against the national fatality rate of 2 per cent. He added that so far 2,231,728 tests had been conducted, against which 204,840 cases were detected, of which 88 per cent or 180,730 patients had recovered, including 950 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM explained that currently 20,777 patients were battling Covid-19, of whom 19,917 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 845 at different hospitals. The condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical and 77 of them had been put onto ventilators, he added.

According to the CM, of the 737 new cases, 542 were detected from Karachi, including 169 each from South and East districts, 71 from District Korangi, 54 from District Central, 46 from District Malir and 33 from District West.