Kim Sei-young leads Ko by one at LPGA Tour Championship

MIAMI: World number two Kim Sei-young fired six birdies in a five-under par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over top-ranked Ko Jin-young in the LPGA Tour Championship.

Kim, seeking a second straight victory in the tour finale at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, led by as many as three and even a wobbly finish couldn’t knock her off the top of the leaderboard with a 13-under par total of 203.

“Still so many positives,” said Kim, who started the day trailing overnight leader Ko by one stroke, but was tied for the lead after birdies at the second, fifth and seventh.

She added three more birdies coming in, at 10, 11 and 13 and was up by three when she went far right off the tee at the par-five 17th. Her tough lie in the pinestraw forced her to punch out back to the fairway on the way to a par.