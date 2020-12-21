Children freed in Nigeria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANO, Nigeria: Local vigilantes rescued dozens of schoolchildren abducted by bandits in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina after a gun battle, police said on Sunday. Gunmen had abducted about 80 children on Saturday as they returned to Mahuta village after having attended a religious ceremony, said police spokesman Gambo Isah, of Katsina state police.