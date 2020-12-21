Smart decisions

This refers to the letter ‘Out of control’ (Dec 19) by Irfan Rasheed Baloch. I strongly disagree with the writer as he has advised the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to revisit its decision of imposing smart lockdowns and suggested to impose a complete lockdown in the country. It is true that the second wave of Covid-19 has proved to be quite lethal. There are reports that suggest that developing countries may be unable to get the vaccine till late 2024. However, this doesn’t call for a complete lockdown. A few countries like Italy and China have successfully dealt with the virus by imposing smart lockdowns and ensuring that all citizens are following SOPs. The previous countrywide lockdown that was announced in late March had severely adverse effects on the economy, resulted in rising inflation, unemployment and poverty. These effects seem irreversible. Pakistan is a developing country and it cannot survive another lockdown. Most of our people are daily wage workers and need to work every day. What we can do to contain the spread of the virus is to follow SOPs. I also request the ruling and opposition parties to avoid political gatherings to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Fahad Rind

Johi