This is to point out the inefficient performance by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) in regulating oil and gas prices in Pakistan. Previously, fuel prices used to be pretty stable, but now it has become the fashion to update fuel prices almost every other month. Between September 7 and October 26, petrol prices were Rs104 per litre; between November 2 and November 16, the prices went down to Rs102.3 per litre; and between November 23 and December 14, the prices went further down to Rs100.7 per litre. These fluctuating fuel prices are a proof that Ogra has completely failed to manage any long-term fuel supply contract with producers or suppliers to ensure stable fuel prices. It is evident that this organisation is not adhering to its stated mission statement where it says that it will to safeguard public interests. At present, the organisation is just reacting to fluctuating international oil prices. Our authorities should take lessons from the Indian oil and gas regulatory authority or the regulatory authorities of different countries. Such organisations do not change fuel prices almost every month because they enter into long-term agreements with fuel suppliers or producers at fixed prices .The fluctuating fuel prices greatly damage the purchasing power of the people as an increase in fuel prices result in an increase in the prices of essential commodities. Also, a small increase in fuel prices is followed by an increase in transport fares which never return back to their original rates even after fuel prices are reduced.

The shortcomings of this organisation directly effects the popularity of the elected political government as the people get upset that their chosen leaders are not providing them the promised relief. The institution should have political representatives from both sides – the government and the opposition – who take active part in determining fuel prices and keep checks and balances.

Wing Commander (r)

Khalid Ismail

Rawalpindi