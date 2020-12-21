This refers to the news report ‘CDA releases hefty funds for repair of Quaid portrait’ (Dec 15). The authorities have set aside an amount of Rs56 million for the restoration of and addition of new features in the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, installed on the Islamabad Expressway.

One thinks that the price of Rs56 million is quite a lot. It will not be wise to spend the amount on only the portrait. The renovation of the portrait could be easily done in around Rs20 million. The leftover money could be spent on fixing the potholes and bumps on the stretch of the expressway between Gulberg Green and Rawat. Hundreds of thousands of people would appreciate the CDA if it repaired the road and provided a smoother road to commuters.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad