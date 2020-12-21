Lahore has reached hazardous air quality levels, in keeping with the annual smog nightmare the city goes through during the winter season. In fact, Pakistan as a country faces a severe air pollution challenge; the issue exceeds European levels by almost 10-20 times, and sometimes even more. According to the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI), air pollution causes 59,241 deaths in Pakistan each year. Even when lives are not directly lost, millions more continue to suffer long-term breathing ailments as a result of the high levels of air toxicity. For example, in Lahore, in the last half a decade, a smog cloud has continued to engulf the city throughout the year, which gets worse in the winter months. There is a need to set up monitoring mechanisms and target numbers which must be achieved by taking action against polluting industries. This cannot be done without taking a comprehensive approach towards curbing pollution.

Over the years, there has been a failure to come up with strict domestic regulatory frameworks, without much regard to the fact that this has led directly to a spike in respiratory illnesses and thousands of premature deaths every year. What was once a blanket of fog, a traffic hazard at its worst, is now a death trap for the public. And, contrary to what was the most popular theory behind smog, crop burning is not enough to explain the intense concentration of pollutants in major cities. It is the absence of environment-friendly industrialisation and transport policies that are the biggest factors for the rise in urban areas such as Lahore. But, we have seen how governments had rather blame each other instead of coming up with policies to regulate smoke and pollutant emissions. What Pakistan needs is measures to look for a way to stop our dependence on a coal-friendly energy policy and a car-friendly transport policy.

The impact of smog on respiratory illnesses is well-known and experienced by all. Disturbingly, a few years back Unicef unveiled research that said that air pollution can damage a child’s brain forever. The South Asian region has the largest proportion of babies living in an area where air pollution is at least six times higher than international limits. If that doesn’t make our countries’ leadership focus on combating air pollution, nothing will. Which means we need a larger push by the people of the region – demanding their governments do better and do right by them. Environmental activists in Pakistan say that there is woefully little attention paid to air pollution – and that too just when smog season starts. Needless to say, much more is required. We need to ensure our children breathe in air that doesn’t kill them. We need to demand this from those that lead us.