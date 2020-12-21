What’s next?

The opposition parties who have led a protest movement against the sitting government under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to resign from the assemblies. On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold by-elections. The question is: Why will a potential candidate of a political party which is the part of the PDM contest the by-elections if s/he will resign as per the party’s policy? A candidate will be required to deposit the resignation letter with the party leadership at the same time when s/he is submitting the nomination papers with the ECP. It is also important to mention that the by-elections involve a lot of finances and hard work. For a country like Pakistan, it is not wise to spend meagre financial resources in this manner.

Haroon S Pasha

Islamabad