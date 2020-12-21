Kot Lallu Railway Station’s Gate No 16 is the gateway to Sindh’s two districts Khairpur Mirs and Naushahro Feroze. The road at this gate has been turned into a two-way road because of which the traffic congestion has increased. This gate is on the main track of the railway crossing. As a result, the crossing is closed for the traffic when a train is on the track. The people remain stuck in the traffic and wait for the train to pass. Critically ill patients who need to reach hospital on time remain stuck in the traffic. Many patients die before they even reach the hospital.

The relevant authorities must construct a flyover or an underpass to ensure that the flow of the traffic is not disrupted. This is a genuine demand of the people of this area. It is hoped that the authorities will pay attention to this request on a priority basis.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon

Naushahro Feroze