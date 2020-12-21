Pakistan takes up India’s targeting of military observers vehicle with UN

ISLAMABAD: “Make no mistake,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said as he made it “absolutely clear” to the international community that if India was reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a “strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat”.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Prime Minister lambasted Indian occupation forces’ deliberate firing on a UNMOGIP vehicle at the Line of Control (LoC), in complete violation of international law despite clear UN markings and flying blue UN flag, which “shows India’s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and UN”. “Pakistan strongly condemns this rogue behaviour,” he added.

He continued: “I want to again warn the world community, as India’s internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers’ protests and mishandling of Covid 19, the Modi govt will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan.”

The Prime Minister lamented that already, in 2020 alone, there have been (more than) 3,000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians—resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women and 68 children.

“I am making absolutely clear to the international community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake.”

His tweet comes days after Indian occupation forces resorted to unprovoked fire across the LoC in the Chirikot sector and deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two military observers on board, en route to interact with ceasefire violations victims in the Polas Village in Chirikot Sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said, terming it a “new low”. The observers were unharmed and were taken to safety by the Pakistan Army.

In a related development, Pakistan has taken up the “reprehensible attack” by India on the UNMOGIP observers and their vehicle along the LoC with the United Nations, urging it to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

According to the Foreign Office, in a letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram, stated that deliberate targeting of the UN Observers and their vehicle—which was clearly marked with UN logo and flying a blue flag of the UN—“appears to be a new coercive and reckless ploy by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work, and facilitate another Indian military misadventure against Pakistan”.

The letter also informs the Secretary General and the UNSC that Pakistan had credible information that the RSS-BJP Government was planning to stage a “false-flag” attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties, and create justification for another misadventure against Pakistan. “If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defence,” the letter warns.

The letter from Pakistan’s Permanent Representative requests the UN to forcefully condemn the attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and call on India to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding. “The UN must respond positively and urgently to repeated calls by Pakistan to strengthen UNMOGIP and improve its ability to observe and report on ceasefire violations,” the letter contends.

Pakistan has also reminded the UN that the illegal and inhuman military siege and communications lockdown in the occupied territory had now lasted for over 500 days. Highlighting the atrocities and crimes committed by Indian occupying forces against the innocent Kashmiris since August 2019, it has been forewarned that India’s ultimate plan is to change the demographic structure of IIOJK from a Muslim majority area into a Hindu majority territory.

While drawing attention to the deteriorating situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s communication recalls that India had committed over 3,000 unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary this year alone, primarily targeting the civilian populated areas resulting in 276 casualties, including 92 women and 68 children, out of them 27 had embraced martyrdom.